BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Fans of concert band and movie music will be able to get their fill this summer in Mandan. The West River Winds Band will be performing music from movies live every Monday at the Vern Cermak Band Shell in Mandan’s Dykshoorn Park throughout the month of June. The band has been in the Bismarck-Mandan community for around 30 years.

A small group of band members performed a sneak peek of what you can expect on the show.

Get more information on West River Winds Band and their upcoming performances here.