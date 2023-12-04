BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – TUBACHRISTMAS will perform at Legacy High School in Bismarck on Saturday, December 9th. They will perform at Minot High School on Saturday, December 16th. It’s extra special because it’s the 50th year for national TUBACHRISTMAS.

“There’s over 300 of these that occur in all 50 states. Just about all 50 states and several foreign countries. It’s actually a really nice tribute that a very famous tuba player wanted to honor his teacher and mentor that got him going. And actually has some connections to North Dakota as well.” said Marlin Peterson.

Marlin started as a TUBACHRISTMAS coordinator around 11 years ago. He said they typically have between 30-40 players.

Marlin Peterson, Ryan Clark, Doug Smith, and David Candy make up the “Tuba Four” quartet. They’ve all been playing either the tuba or euphonium for several years. Marlin has been playing the euphonium since 5th grade.

“I’ve been playing ever since, I haven’t stopped playing my horn since 5th grade.” said Marlin. “One of the really great things about TUBAChristmas is the ages that are involved. We have some kids that have only been playing their horn for a year or so. Up to folks that are in their 70s. This TUBAChristmas, if I’m not mistaken, we will have at least three or four pairs of parent and child playing in the group.” said Marlin.

