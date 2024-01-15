BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) University of Mary musicians prepare for their 51st annual Jazz Festival later this month — a long-standing tradition unlike anything else in the Midwest. U-Mary’s Brian Lydeen says there are aspects to this festival that people keep coming back year after year — especially the regional high and middle school students.

“Our students get to perform,” he explains, “and then we bring in nationally recognized jazz musicians to play on the evening concert, judge and adjudicate bands, and give clinics and workshops during the day. It’s all about education, and then there’s the performance piece too.”

Lydeen states that there are around 50 groups playing throughout the day on Friday and Saturday — which, he claims, averages out to an extra 700-800 on campus during the festival.

Lydeen also explains that Jazz is one of the first true American art forms.

“It borrowed things from a lot of different places,” he states. “A lot of European music, some classical music, and other things. About a hundred years ago, it started to take shape, but it’s really the first indigenous art form to the U.S. — and it’s so much a part of our identity and our culture.”

In order to purchase tickets to the event, click here — or stop by Eckroth Music in order to pay for a ticket with cash or checks.