BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Waddington Brothers are back on set with us! The award-winning bluegrass band just recently played at the Norsk Hostfest and they have several other shows lined up this month. They will hit up towns all over the 701 from Hettinger to Grand Forks with more shows throughout the rest of the year.

After playing “Tumbling Tumbleweeds”, the brothers performed “Oklahoma Hills” for us.

Get more information on Waddington Brothers here.