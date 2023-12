MEDORA, ND (KXNET) – The Waddington Brothers are blending their brotherly harmonies for a concert in the ol’ west.

The Cowboy Christmas concert is happening December 8th, 9th, and 10th at the Old Town Theater in Medora.

Hear The Waddington Brothers perform the Christmas classic, “Away in a Manger” with a twist.

Get more information about the Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas and get tickets here. Learn more about The Waddington Brothers here.