Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
ND’s U.S. Congressional officials discuss challenging EPA’s WOTUS Rule
Top Stories
Sheriff: Suspect called to report Casselton shooting, 1 dead
‘There isn’t a one size fits all solution’: Financial advisor offers advice amid Glasser Images sudden closure
AAA: ND Gas prices continue to rise on strong oil prices
Three Bismarck high schools host concert honoring veterans
Tee'd Up Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Cole at Golf Etc. gives Jeff his first golf lesson
Congressional Western Caucus discusses "WOTUS" rule
Glasser Images Update
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National No Beard Day
Napoleon-GS volleyball making impressive run in 2021
Plays of the Week - October 17
Dickinson State Football wins fourth straight game
Football: 9-man playoffs kick off in North Dakota
German soup cook-off raises money for Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe
Dakota the DinoMummy display opens at ND Heritage Center
Class 11AA Oct. 15
Oct 15 6-man 11B
Nearly 100 snakes found in Santa Rosa home
Blessing Bank Opens Kiosk Boxes
Business Beat: Crystal’s Clutter Busting will nix the mess and rid of distress
Business Beat: New golf simulator opens in Minot
Rugby to receive funding as part of rural water infrastructure program
Your Health First: Signs of a stroke
Attendees of Western Caucus summit discuss ag policy, drought, more
New survey ranks North Dakota drivers 2nd-worst in the US, NDHP disputes the outcome
6 News at 11 EL halloween cancelled
Latest Top Stories
North Dakota sees more options for oil field waste disposal
ND’s U.S. Congressional officials discuss challenging EPA’s WOTUS Rule
199 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,210
Sheriff: Suspect called to report Casselton shooting, 1 dead
‘There isn’t a one size fits all solution’: Financial advisor offers advice amid Glasser Images sudden closure
Video
AAA: ND Gas prices continue to rise on strong oil prices
Visit Veterans Voices
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
KX News Trending Stories
Cole at Golf Etc. gives Jeff his first golf lesson
Sheriff: Suspect called to report Casselton shooting, 1 dead
Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from COVID-19
‘There isn’t a one size fits all solution’: Financial advisor offers advice amid Glasser Images sudden closure
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
