Trivia Treat 11-18

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
KX Conversation
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Wednesday’s Forecast: this is the warmest day of the week
Video
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17
Video
Sportsmen Against Hunger helping feed hungry families in North Dakota
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Class B Volleyball: Kenmare wants to make their return trip to state a memorable one
Video
Top Stories
Class A Volleyball: Legacy proving the doubters wrong
Video
Class A Volleyball: Century just three wins away from perfection and redemption
Video
After the Whistle: Recapping the 9-Man State Championship
Video
After the Whistle: Recapping the Class A State Championship
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Community
Trivia Treat
Top Stories
Well Being: Flu Shots
Video
Smile of the Day 11-18
Video
Glow Up: Out of Town
Video
Well Being: Physical Therapy
Video
Features
Veterans Voices
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Trivia Treat 11-18
Trivia Treat
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
Nov 18, 2020 / 10:05 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2020 / 10:06 AM CST
Latest Stories
Well Being: Flu Shots
Video
New Town woman dies in one-vehicle rollover near McLean-Ward county line
Williston man found along Highway 2 dies of injuries
Wednesday’s Forecast: this is the warmest day of the week
Video
Recovery center brings much-needed resources to rural communities in western ND
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18
Video
Wednesday's Forecast: the warmest day of the week
Video
Rural Recovery Center
Video
NDC NOV 18
Video
Kenmare Volleyball
Video
Legacy Volleyball
Video
Century Volleyball
Video
Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit
Video
Custer Health
Video
Club Sports
Video
Donate For A Donut
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17
Video
Thanksgiving Break
Video
City Hall
Video
Hunter Donations
Video
Cattle Truck
Video
After the Whistle: Linton-HMB State Championship
Video
After the Whistle: Langdon-Edmore-Munich State Championship
Video
ATW: Class AA Championship Wrap Up
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Tioga Public School board votes to make masks a recommendation, violating state health officer’s order
Video
Williston man found along Highway 2 dies of injuries
New Town woman dies in one-vehicle rollover near McLean-Ward county line
26 deaths, 1,091 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,022
Law enforcement agencies across the state clarify their stance on the statewide mask mandate
How the fire tornado is formed
Video
Lawmakers ask Gov. Burgum for leniency with his executive order pausing extracurricular activities
Video
Don't Miss
Home for the Holidays
Gallery
2020 Election Results
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss