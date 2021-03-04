Trivia Treat

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Potholes: What causes them?
Video
A warm and dry forecast through the weekend
Video
KX Gives Back to Bowman Police Department after a community effort to catch bank robber
Video
Dry conditions start wildfire season early in North Dakota
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Football: Shiloh Christian pair signs on to play at NDSCS
Video
Top Stories
WDA Basketball: Century knows the target is large as the postseason continues
Video
Class B Basketball: Kenmare’s undefeated journey continues with the State Tournament
Video
WDA Basketball Tournament: Semifinals set with teams one win away from State
Video
After the Whistle: The legendary career of Kathy Aspaas
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Souper Bowl of Caring
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Trivia Treat
Trivia Treat
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
Mar 4, 2021 / 11:45 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2021 / 11:45 AM CST
Recent Videos
Potholes: What causes them?
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4
Video
A warm and dry forecast through the weekend
Video
USpire ND
Video
NDC MAR 4
Video
Shiloh Christian Signings
Video
Century Girl's Basketball
Video
Kenmare Girl's Basketball
Video
Burlington Bullying
Video
Dr. Seuss at MPL
Video
Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations
Video
Rent Bridge Update
Video
J&J On the way
Video
KX Convo: Emily Murray
Video
Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3
Video
Precipitation Measure for NWS
Video
Luke Simons
Video
Legis Cont'd
Video
New Pest
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
40th Annual KX Sport Show
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
More Don't Miss
Latest Stories
DAPL pipeline protester who refused to testify back behind bars
Morton County declares fire emergency, burn ban due to dry conditions
Bismarck Diocese: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is ‘morally compromised’
Potholes: What causes them?
Video
A warm and dry forecast through the weekend
Video
More Local News