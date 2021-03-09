Trivia Treat

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
First Western Bank’s Blake Holman discusses current market outlook
Video
Amber’s Tuesday morning Storm Team forecast 3/9
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/8
Video
Minot arrest leads to drug bust
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Class B Basketball: Regional Quarterfinals sees upsets and buzzer-beaters
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Competitive Cheer with Minot High
Video
After the Whistle: Mic’d Up with the Glenburn Panthers
Video
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs with Bismarck Wrestling
Video
After the Whistle: A WDA Tournament Recap
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Fuzz Butt Strut
Computers for a Cause
Celebrate Sober
Souper Bowl of Caring
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Trivia Treat
Trivia Treat
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
Mar 9, 2021 / 10:04 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2021 / 10:04 AM CST
Recent Videos
National Day Calendar: National Meatball Day
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning Storm Team Forecast 3/9
Video
Superheroes
Video
Class B Basketball
Video
BPS Gets Indian Education Director
Video
Midwest Living
Video
KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/8
Video
Blessing Bank
Video
Parkinson's Month
Video
Supreme Court
Video
Election Funding
Video
Hate Crime Bill
Video
ATW: Minot Cheer
Video
ATW: Mic'd Up w/ Glenburn Girl's Basketball
Video
ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs BHS Wrestling
Video
ATW: WDA Recap
Video
Remarkable Woman Jill Wiese
Video
Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/8
Video
Battle Creek woman celebrates 113th birthday
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
PRCA Pro Rodeo Giveaway
40th Annual KX Sport Show
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Class B Basketball: Regional Quarterfinals sees upsets and buzzer-beaters
Video
Bismarck First Responders deemed ‘Superheroes’ by Sunrise Elementary
Video
Remarkable Woman: Jill Wiese, “The Human Hurricane”
Video
Child tax credit payments: What we know about the plan to send checks to parents
Disney+ removes ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ from children’s profiles over negative stereotypes
Give up your digital life for 1 day and you could earn $2,400
Latest Stories
Amber’s Tuesday morning Storm Team forecast 3/9
Video
BPS hires MHA woman to be first-ever Indian Education Director
Video
Maah Daah Hey Trail named best bike trail in the Midwest
Video
Stark County passes ordinance protecting Second Amendment rights
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/8
Video
More Local News