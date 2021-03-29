Trivia Treat

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Body camera video shows Maryland officer berating 5-year-old boy
Video
Pandemic-EBT food assistance available for children who receive free and reduced-price school meals
Delta flights from Williston to Minneapolis return in June
KX Ag & Energy Update: Monday, March 29th
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
NFL Draft
National Sports
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Plays of the Week – March 28
Video
Top Stories
College Sports: UMary tennis wins on senior day, Minot State baseball loses on the road, Minot State hockey falls in conference championship
Video
College sports: Minot State baseball splits road series, UMary tennis falls at home
Video
Baseball: Rugby ready for new season under a new coach
Video
NDSU, USD football game canceled after virus case
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being
Features
Salute to Seniors
Remarkable Women
KX Sport Show
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Subscribe to our Email Newsletters
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Trivia Treat
Trivia Treat
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
Mar 29, 2021 / 10:05 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 29, 2021 / 10:05 AM CDT
Recent Videos
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/29
Video
Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down
Video
NDC MAR 29
Video
Plays of the Week - March 28
Video
College Sports - March 28
Video
Mike's Full Forecast
Video
Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard
Video
"Egg my yard" fundraiser
Video
Sun March 28, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast
Video
15-year-old injured in shooting
Video
Sun March 28, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast
Video
College Sports
Video
Rugby Baseball
Video
Pastor donates a kidney
Video
Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021
Video
Girls Who Code
Video
North Dakota women make a difference from afar
Video
Hall of Honor to recognize Indigenous achievements
Video
Sat March 27, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast
Video
Wilton-Wing Softball
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Two people injured in late-night shooting in Bismarck
Weather
Rapper Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ spark outrage — yes, they contain 1 drop of human blood
Watch: Ever Given wedged at Suez Canal, maritime traffic piles up
Video
Doctors warn not to confuse swollen lymph nodes from COVID vaccine with signs of cancer
Video
Couple abandon vehicle after collision with train in Fargo
15-year-old injured in Minot shooting incident
Video
Latest Stories
Pandemic-EBT food assistance available for children who receive free and reduced-price school meals
Two people injured in late-night shooting in Bismarck
Monday’s Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down
Video
Breezy, cool start to the week: Mike’s Full Forecast 3/28/2021
Video
MOMS Club of Bismarck hosts first-ever “Egg My Yard” fundraiser
Video
More Local News