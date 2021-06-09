Trivia Treat Provided by Quiz Daily

We see hail a lot in North Dakota. But how it forms is nothing short of remarkable . You have to head to around thirty thousand feet in the sky to find the answers.

Water droplets get pulled higher into the storm by the updraft. These water droplets - which become frozen - will rise and fall inside the storm. Each time, because the temperatures are well below freezing, new frozen layers will form to make a bigger piece of hail. Once the hail is too big to be suspended by the updraft inside the storm, it will fall to the ground.