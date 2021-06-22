Trivia Treat Provided by Quiz Daily

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck woman accused of stabbing her ex-husband and leaving her young children home alone while she stalked him has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Forty-four-year-old Melanie Nimley was originally charged with attempted murder in an attack on her ex-husband last November. Nimley pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of aggravated assault, as well as terrorizing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all misdemeanors.