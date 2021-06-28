Trivia Treat Provided by Quiz Daily

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Wildlife officials say North Dakota’s spring pheasant population estimate is up 3% from last year but worry that an extended drought could cut into hunting prospects in the fall.

The number of roosters detected this spring was up in the northwest, southeast and northeast regions. The southwest area, which is generally considered the state’s main pheasant hunting region, was recorded at 18.4 crows per stop, down from 19.6 in 2020.