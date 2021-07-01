Trivia Treat Provided by Quiz Daily

Starting Thursday July 1, all Sanford Health primary care clinics in the Bismarck-Mandan area will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients are encouraged to call their primary care clinic to schedule an appointment for the COVID vaccine or schedule through My Sanford Chart. Patients are given the option to walk-up without an appointment at the Sanford Downtown and North Walk-In Clinics.

Individuals do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive the vaccine from Sanford.