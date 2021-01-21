Skip to content
Trivia Treat Provided by Trivia Genius
Trivia Treat
Posted:
Jan 21, 2021 / 11:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2021 / 11:17 AM CST
Recent Videos
Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences
Video
Thursday: Breezy and much cooler
Video
Minot Boy's Swimming
Video
Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball
Video
BSC Basketball
Video
Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines
Video
Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
City Mandate
Video
Survival after 6-months of covid complications
Video
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment
Video
KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann
Video
CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot
Video
Insulin Affordability
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20
Video
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20
Video
Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past
Video
Don't Miss
Baby Giraffe Cam
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
KX News Trending Stories
Bill would allow North Dakota to be exempt from some presidential executive orders
13 deaths, 152 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,169
Bipartisan bill proposes ND taxpayers pay for ND lawmakers’ meals
Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences
Video
Biden disbands 1776 Commission, revokes report promoting ‘patriotic education’
ND Senate rejects bill to hold oil executives responsible for damage
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota announces closure due to drained finances
Video
Latest Stories
Thursday: breezy & much colder
Video
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota announces closure due to drained finances
Video
Comparing COVID-19 vaccines as two more may be nearing approval
Video
Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp attends inauguration
Video
How are history teachers and students observing Inauguration Day?
Video
More Local News