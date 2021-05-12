Trivia Treat Provided by Word Genius

A local man is safe after being rescued by several Dickinson Police Department officers during a near-drowning incident at the Dickinson Dike late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., police dispatch received a 911 call reporting a male in his mid-20s who had fallen out of a kayak while paddling on the dike and was struggling to stay above the water. Family members of the man had attempted to reach him, but he was about 50 yards from the shore in frigid water and couldn't be reached.