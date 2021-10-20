Trivia Treat: What area of the body contains the most bones?

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Top Stories
Neveah’s Boxing Ministry set to open in Bismarck
Video
Top Stories
What makes the Northern Lights?
Video
Mandan to build an improved and permanent rodeo arena
Gallery
ND First Lady Kathryn Burgum discusses upcoming Recovery Reinvented
Video
The value of workers with disabilities
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Scoreboards
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
2021 Pro Football Challenge
NFL Big Game Bound
China 2022
Top Stories
Volleyball: Century and Bismarck stay hot in the region
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: South Prairie-Max Royals defeat Drake/Anamoose Raiders
Video
Volleyball: Three Minot players’ hard work shows on WDA Statistical leaderboard
Video
Swimming: Minot Majettes fall to Century Patriots at home
Video
Football: Bottineau dominating in first year at the 9-man level
Video
Community
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Road to Recovery
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
North Dakota Hidden History
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Music with Michael
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Tee’d Up Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Trivia Treat: What area of the body contains the most bones?
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
by:
Amber Schatz
Posted:
Oct 20, 2021 / 11:16 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2021 / 11:16 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Sign Up
Latest Top Stories
North Dakota can claim pipeline policing costs as damages
Neveah’s Boxing Ministry set to open in Bismarck
Video
What makes the Northern Lights?
Video
8 deaths, 583 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,470
Mandan to build an improved and permanent rodeo arena
Gallery
ND First Lady Kathryn Burgum discusses upcoming Recovery Reinvented
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
2021 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Visit Veterans Voices
Gallery
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Contests and Promotions
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Government’s vax-or-test rule almost ready as nervous businesses wait
8 deaths, 583 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,470
3 western ND cities rank among best small cities in America, according to data survey
Mandan to build an improved and permanent rodeo arena
Gallery
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school shootings