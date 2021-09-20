Trivia Treat: What was the land bridge that connected Asia and North America?

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges
Top Stories
North Dakota petitions to keep a single area code
Burgum appoints Cody Schulz to lead North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department
Is your child’s car seat going to be effective in a crash?
Artists participate in final day of Autumn Vendor Festival
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
2021 Pro Football Challenge
National Sports
NFL Big Game Bound
Top Stories
Volleyball: Stanley looks to senior leadership this year on the court
Video
Top Stories
Plays of the Week – September 19
Video
Top Stories
Swimming: Mandan tops Fargo South in the pool
Video
Tennis: Minot tops Mandan on Saturday
Video
Football: Center-Stanton topples Drayton to extend win streak
Video
Soccer: Minot stays undefeated, Legacy wins in comeback, Century defeats Dickinson
Video
Community
Daily Pledge
Feeding America
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
North Dakota Hidden History
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Trivia Treat: What was the land bridge that connected Asia and North America?
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
by:
Amber Schatz
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 11:57 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 11:58 AM CDT
Latest Top Stories
0 deaths, 221 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,979
North Dakota petitions to keep a single area code
Burgum appoints Cody Schulz to lead North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department
Is your child’s car seat going to be effective in a crash?
Out of the Darkness: Suicide awareness event
Video
Artists participate in final day of Autumn Vendor Festival
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
0 deaths, 221 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,979
Three vehicle crash near Killdeer leaves one dead
Video
North Dakota petitions to keep a single area code
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges
Police investigating a shooting incident in Williston
Video