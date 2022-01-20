Trivia Treat: “Where everybody knows your name” is in what theme song?

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 3,020 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 205,338.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,525 as of January 19, up 1,188 cases from January 18, and the third-highest daily actives total since COVID tracking began in March 2020.