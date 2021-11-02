Trivia Treat: Which state was first to impose a sales tax?

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State corrections officials say coronavirus cases involving inmates at the North Dakota State Penitentiary have soared to the highest number to date in the pandemic.

North Dakota Department of Corrections officials say out of more than 525 inmates, active positives among inmates jumped from 17 last week to 63 this week. And active positives for staff jumped from 14 last week to 19 Monday.