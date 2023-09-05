BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Human trafficking is the selling of a person for a good or service, and it exists in cities and rural communities. The 31:8 Project is dedicated to helping survivors of human trafficking and raising awareness about this issue in the 701. The local non-profit is hosting the Harvest Moon Soiree on October 7 at SixTeen03 Main Events in Bismarck. The event will feature food, drinks, games, fellowship, a live auction, and live music.

“(This event) is a fun opportunity to learn more about the topic of human trafficking, get dressed up, Raynes is going to be our musical entertainment that night”, said 31:8 Project Founder and Executive Director, Stacy Schaffer.

31:8 Project is vital for helping those who were trapped in human trafficking.

“It’s something that I’ve always searched for,” said human trafficking survivor and survivor leader Nikki Blowers. “I’ve been out of the life for, going on, 17 years now, but I’ve been really healing and finding who I really am in the last three years since being in contact with 31:8, and I have been able to grow as a woman and as a mother. I’ve been able to flourish. I am no longer surviving, I am thriving. It’s because of 31:8.”

Find out more about the 31:8 Project online and get tickets for the Harvest Moon Soiree here.