BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Alzheimer Association works with individuals and families who are living with Alzheimer’s as well as those living with all types of diseases that cause dementia. All of their services, which include education and care counseling are free.

Vanessa Hoines from the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota said that large gatherings can be overwhelming and cause anxiety to somebody suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Instead of bringing entire families together, think about doing smaller groups when possible.

“If you have 15 people in the room, that’s hard to keep track of for any of us. For somebody with dementia, that can be overwhelming”, Hoines said. “So offer more of those one-on-one opportunities, so they can visit with somebody.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 9. This is an opportunity for the community to join together to raise funds for research and finding treatments and ways to stop Alzheimer’s and dementia. Due to the funds raised, there are now two treatments that have gone through the FDA process and the hope is that they will soon be covered by insurance.

Visit the Alzheimer’s Association website for resources and more information on Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Click here to participate in the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s.