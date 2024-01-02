BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are many benefits to having a pet, and several studies show how they can improve your physical and mental health. Melisa Hilsendeger with Bismarck Animal Control had her own Christmas miracle this year in the form of a dog named Link. Link got adopted after being with Animal Control for over a year. “He came to us from a bad situation. He was really standoffish and not friendly. We started working with him, and we worked hard. I thought we had places for him, and it just didn’t work out,” said Hilsendeger.

After failed attempts in getting him adopted and not finding a rescue that would take him, finding a forever home seemed further and further away. Hilsendeger said, “He would look at the people and just, nope, not my person, and walk away.”

With animal shelters and rescues running on full capacity, it got to the point where they had to decide which dogs were going to be euthanized due to having no more room. “He was on the chopping block a couple of times and we were able to place other dogs to save his spot,” described Hilsendeger.

Finally a man named Andy came into the shelter, he had lost his pit bull after 14 years. Hilsendeger said, “He (Andy) finally decided that it was time for him to have another dog. So he came up and met Link. And Link of course was being his standoffish self, you know, big old bully breed, barking and growling and took him out and played ball with him and brought him back in the building and he just melted. And it was perfect after that.”

