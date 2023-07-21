BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A local event is happening soon and it will benefit local heroes like military veterans, EMS, healthcare workers, teachers, firefighters, and police officers. CORE Real Estate Advisors are hosting their 2nd Annual Block Party on August 3 in downtown Bismarck.

The block party will feature music, food, and face painting. Several local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and veteran organizations will also be on hand to answer questions, provide resources, and show off some of the equipment they use daily.

This event is used to bring awareness to Heroes Home Advantage, a program that CORE Real Estate Advisors are very passionate about.

“If you buy or sell with us, and are a hero, we give back 25% of our commission to them,” said Crystal Neumann, broker/owner with CORE Real Estate Advisors. “If you buy a $250,000 house, it would be $1800 back from us.”

