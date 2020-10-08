Breast Health and Mammograms

Dr. Rhonda Schafer-Mclean joins us to talk about prenatal testing. Things are changing and improving in the testing world for expectant mothers, so we look into your options here on Studio 701. Non-invasive methods of screening are improving. Dr. Schafer-Mclean owns Balance Medical in Bismarck and is an OBGYN with the UND Center for Family Medicine.

