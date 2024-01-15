BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Camp Maverick, located in Park River, offers a summer camp for kids with diabetes in the 701. For over 70 years, the camp has catered toward young people who have diabetes.

“It’s very centered around everyone having diabetes,” states the American Diabetes Association’s Chairwoman Tricia Bibeault, “and you feel very normal when you’re there for the week. Everyone has low blood sugars at camp. Everyone has some high blood sugars. Everyone’s checking their blood sugars, counting our carbs, and doing all the things that we do as diabetics.”

Giving Hearts Day is coming up February 8th, and Camp Maverick is looking for donations to keep camp costs down. In order to contribute to their cause, go to givingheartsday.org, or donate specifically to Camp Maverick here.