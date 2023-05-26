NEW SALEM, ND (KXNET) Spanning from Mandan to Dickinson the coffee cruise along the byway is year-round, and features unique coffee shops located along the Old Red Old Ten Byway towns. The list of shops was compiled by the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau.

We stopped by Udderly Caffeinated in New Salem as they recently expanded to a bigger location. The coffee shop offers a full espresso bar, smoothies, protein shakes, and light food options. They also have some great hometown trinkets.

“Last year we participated, it was our first year, it was our first year of business and we absolutely loved it. It was so great seeing different people, finding out different likes and dislikes and we love coffee, so we have to be a part of a coffee cruise if we love coffee. We actually ran out of space in our other location which is a great problem to have in our first year. Now we have double the space and we have a full commercial kitchen, so catering has been taking off,” said Melinda Ellingson the owner and executive chef.

Udderly Caffeinated is located at 322 Main Avenue in New Salem. Give them a follow on Facebook for more information.

Check out the coffee cruise shop list at www.visitdickinson.com