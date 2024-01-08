BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The third Galentine’s Day Brunch is an annual fundraiser put on by the Abused Adult Resource Center and is a way to raise money and awareness for local survivors of domestic violence.

“It’s about a fresh start for our survivors that we work with. So a lot of the times when people are coming to us, they’re coming to us with nothing. They show up with the clothes on their back, maybe their ID, maybe not. And so we just want to give people a fresh start when they’re moving out of our shelters into their new homes by helping them with pots and pans and towels and sheets and bedding and all of those things that we might take for granted, but a lot of people are coming and having to start completely over.” said Michelle Erickson, Executive Director of Abused Adult Resource Center.

Along with helping local women make a “fresh start” in the 701, the Galentine’s Day Brunch offers food, drinks, and fun for friends, plus a chance to win big prizes.

“So for $40 you can purchase a ticket and one of these keys will open a lock box that will get you to two tickets to Zach Bryan and $500 cash,” said Deidre Hillman, owner of the 13th Hat Event Planning.