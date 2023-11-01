BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) November is a big month for celebrating veterans around the 701. CHI Health at Home celebrates and assists veterans through a program called We Honor Veterans. The goal of the We Honor Veterans program is to honor each veteran’s preferences at the end of life while providing the best possible care in the veteran’s home setting.

“They served us, now it’s time for us to serve them during this time,” said Tiffany Krumm from CHI Health at Home and Hospice, “During this time, they really get the red carpet rolled out for them.”

This is a program that is run through donations. Hotcakes for Heroes is one of the ways they raise money for the program. On November 12, CHI Health at Home, along with Choice Bank, is hosting their annual Hotcakes for Heroes pancake breakfast at the Eagles Club in Bismarck from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds raised at the free-will donation breakfast go directly to the We Honor Veterans program. There will also be a program that honors families that have benefitted from this program.

“At 10 a.m., we have a program where we actually have the families that benefited from the We Honor Veterans program in 2023. We will honor them there. You can hear their stories and hear about how they served,” added Krumm.

Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at CHI Health at Home online. Get more information on Hotcakes for Heroes here.