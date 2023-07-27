NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) Humanities North Dakota is hosting a tour across Western North Dakota for those interested in literature. The Little Mo Writers Tour is a series of literary outreach activities designed to whet an individual’s interest in creative expression. The events will include a public reading, discussion, a writing workshop, and a boot camp for young writers. Each stop will be facilitated by published authors with North Dakota roots.

“It’s all intended to support creative arts and foster a love of storytelling throughout the state,” said Napoleon-born author, Debra Marquart.

Little Mo Writers Tour Stops:

  • 7/29 – Mandan
  • 7/31 – Minot
  • 8/2 – Williston
  • 8/3 – Watford City
  • 8/5 – Dickinson
  • 8/6 – New Salem

To learn more or to register for one of the tour stops, visit Humanities North Dakota’s website.