NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) Humanities North Dakota is hosting a tour across Western North Dakota for those interested in literature. The Little Mo Writers Tour is a series of literary outreach activities designed to whet an individual’s interest in creative expression. The events will include a public reading, discussion, a writing workshop, and a boot camp for young writers. Each stop will be facilitated by published authors with North Dakota roots.

“It’s all intended to support creative arts and foster a love of storytelling throughout the state,” said Napoleon-born author, Debra Marquart.

Little Mo Writers Tour Stops:

7/29 – Mandan

7/31 – Minot

8/2 – Williston

8/3 – Watford City

8/5 – Dickinson

8/6 – New Salem

To learn more or to register for one of the tour stops, visit Humanities North Dakota’s website.