NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) Humanities North Dakota is hosting a tour across Western North Dakota for those interested in literature. The Little Mo Writers Tour is a series of literary outreach activities designed to whet an individual’s interest in creative expression. The events will include a public reading, discussion, a writing workshop, and a boot camp for young writers. Each stop will be facilitated by published authors with North Dakota roots.
“It’s all intended to support creative arts and foster a love of storytelling throughout the state,” said Napoleon-born author, Debra Marquart.
Little Mo Writers Tour Stops:
- 7/29 – Mandan
- 7/31 – Minot
- 8/2 – Williston
- 8/3 – Watford City
- 8/5 – Dickinson
- 8/6 – New Salem
To learn more or to register for one of the tour stops, visit Humanities North Dakota’s website.