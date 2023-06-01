BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Being kind is one simple action that can change the world.

Surprise Church in Bismarck is being very intentional about spreading kindness throughout the community. They are hosting Camp Kindness from July 11 through 13 at Wachter Middle School. The camp is geared toward teaching kids to lead by being kind in their homes, school, and community. A typical day at the camp includes music, skits, crafts, snacks, and outdoor time. Photo courtesy of Camp Kindness

Photos courtesy of Camp Kindness

The church is also working on starting Club Kindness throughout local elementary schools. So far they have a club at Jeannette Myhre Elementary with the goal to have the club in all local elementary schools by the end of 2024. The clubs begin with teachers nominating students that are already displaying kindness and from that base, it spreads to bring in more students.

Find out more about Camp Kindness and register here.