BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) New moms often spend time seeking quiet spaces to feed their babies. That is getting to be easier now that there are more private pods popping up in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Katie Johnke from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health visited the show to talk about breastfeeding pods in the community and some benefits of breastfeeding.

Johnke states breastfeeding benefits both the mother and the baby. She notes that breastfed babies tend to have a lower risk of asthma and SIDS, and developmentally, they tend to do much better than non-breastfed babies. She adds that some of the benefits for mothers are a lower risk of cancer, osteoporosis, and type-2 diabetes.

Some locations around the area that now have breastfeeding pods are the Bismarck Airport, Sanford, Raging Rivers, and the Dakota Zoo. The zoo has two locations, one inside and another private bench overlooking the duck pond for mothers who are comfortable feeding their babies outside.

