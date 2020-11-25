New tech for nurses

Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The demand for nurses is huge right now- and it’s important for them to get the best education.
We go now to Bismarck State College to see the latest technology available for future nurses.


The application for the nursing program opens Dec. 1st and is on the BSC website, bismarckstate.edu.


And the Student Nurse Organization is holding a Gift Card Drive for nurses working in the local Covid units. It’s the BSC Student Nurse Organization Gift Card Drive
Please donate a gift card of any value and they will distribute it to the nurses working on the local Covid Units.
Please mail a gift card (and a thank you card, if you’d like) to
BSC Nursing
1133 College Dr
Bismarck, ND 58501.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Real Estate with Jeff

Smile of the Day

Studio Entertainment

Ways to Save, Ways to Spend

Weird Word Wednesday

Well Being

Brewday

Check it out

Coping with Covid

Critter Conversations

Glow Up

Healthy Living

Home Improvement

Join the Club

Let's Talk

Meal Prep

National Day Food and Drink

Parent Panel

Paws and Claws

Submit Your Smile Today!