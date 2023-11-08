BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) November is Homeless Awareness Month. Homelessness doesn’t only affect adults, it includes many kids. In Bismarck alone, there are 276 students enrolled in Bismarck Public Schools who are homeless.

The Students in Transition program through Bismarck Public Schools assists homeless students in a variety of ways. Some of these services include free breakfast and lunch, free transportation services, assistance with school supplies and fees, assistance with equipment for extra-curricular activities, tutoring programs, Special Education programs, and much more.

“We’re here to focus on the student and making sure their education experience is the same as everybody else in the school,” said Sherrice Roness, Bismarck Public Schools Homeless Liason.

The Students in Transition Program relies on federal grants to provide transportation needs, as well as some funding from the district. To help raise funds locally, they rely on donations. They also partner with other organizations to help these students and their families. One such event is the upcoming Food Drive during Hunger & Homeless Awareness Week. Non-perishable items can be dropped off at Gate City Bank locations during the week of November 11 through 18.