BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The 701 is known for its unique shops and a strong “support local” attitude. You can experience that for yourself at Urban Harvest in downtown Bismarck.

The annual event started in 2005 and features local farmers, vendors, artists, performers, and more. It runs over the course of consecutive Thursdays, starting July 20 through August 10. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 8 p.m. The last two dates for this summer are August 3rd and 10th.

Get more information about Urban Harvest online or on Facebook.