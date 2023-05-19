The American Red Cross has issued a public service announcement about the national lifeguard shortage. Bismarck Parks and Recreation currently needs about 40 additional lifeguards. This shortage means that, unless they can fill the vacancies, pools either might not open or they will have limited hours.

Amber visited the Bismarck Aquatic Center to see what it takes to become a lifeguard. One instructor, Jahna Gardiner, said that the hardest part is simply getting people to come through the door to take the training.

Learn more about becoming a lifeguard here.