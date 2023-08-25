BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Aside from being fun to play with and pets, animals can provide us with so much more. Therapy animals can bring a sense of calm and peace to those dealing with trauma.

Katie Chumley, MSW, a Case Manager at Heartview Foundation cares for Benelli who is a Therapy Dog that is a part of Love on a Leash. Together they visit local libraries, hospitals, and Heartview Foundation.

“I’ve been doing case management work for 15 years and always had a goal of bringing a dog to work with me”, said Chumley. “It’s very rewarding. When I visit with clients and they’re in crisis mode and they’ve been through trauma and there’s all these issues going on, she just calms them down.”

“Benelli and I have been through training with Love on a Leash, we have been certified and been through dog training as well. It was a process.”

Learn more about Benelli here.