BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) When people work together, great things can happen. MSA United Way Day of Caring kicked off this morning. The event organizes over 700 hundred volunteers to work on over 50 different projects around the 701. The projects range from cleaning, painting, building, updating electricity, or helping pack backpacks for the upcoming school year.

Without the Day of Caring, some local non-profits would not be able to do what they do.

“If you think about the heart of the community, it’s our non-profits, our churches, our parks”, said Denise Fettig-Loftesness. “This is where we get the opportunity as a community to gather together as one and go and take care of the heart of the community. We go out and take care of those that take care of us 365 days a year.”

Learn more about the Day of Caring and the MSA United Way online.