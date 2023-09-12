BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Many new moms are forced to adjust to life with a newborn without as much support as they might want. Free help is available to all Burleigh County residents through a program called Beyond Birth. It is offered through a referral at the hospital, but you can also contact Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to find out if it is a fit for you.

Beyond Birth provides a Registered Nurse who goes into the home and offers a physical assessment to both the mother and baby. They will also help with newborn care including support with breastfeeding or bottle feeding. They also provide infant safety education.

“(They can answer) kind of all those “what to do”, those first questions,” said Katie Johnke, RDN, LRD, CLC with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. “A nurse can come one time only, or multiple times if that is needed.”

“We have a lot of services available to moms…first-time moms, or moms that have done it again and just need some additional support.”

Contact Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at 701-355-1540 for more information.