BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Heartview is a local substance abuse treatment center that has been providing services around the 701 for decades. They provide residential and outpatient treatment. They also provide services for family members of those with a loved one with substance abuse.

The organization is restarting its H.E.A.R.T. Family Program this week. The program provides educational information and support to families of individuals with a substance abuse disorder. It is a free hour-long and confidential group that meets every other Tuesday between October 3 and January 16. Attendees do not have to have anybody already taking part in Heartview’s services.

The organization is restarting its H.E.A.R.T. Family Program this week. The program provides educational information and support to families of individuals with a substance abuse disorder. It is a free hour-long and confidential group that meets every other Tuesday between October 3 and January 16. Attendees do not have to have anybody already taking part in Heartview’s services.

Heartview is also hosting a community event in a couple of weeks. Community members are invited to take part in the family-friendly Heartview Monster Mile on October 14. The event will consist of a 5k run/walk along with trick or treating and more.

“Last year we had about two or three hundred people,” said Jennifer Greul, Director of Communications and Public Affairs at Heartview. “After the 5k, we have some community organizations coming and there will be trick or treating for kids, so it will be a fun time.”

Learn more about Heartview and the services they provide online.