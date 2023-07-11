BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Learning to ride a bike is an essential milestone in a kid’s life. There is a camp in Bismarck-Mandan that makes sure every kid and adult has that opportunity.

The seventh annual iCan Bike Camp will be held July 31 – August 4 at the VFW Arena in Bismarck. The camp is geared toward those with disabilities. They require riders to be at least eight years of age, due to the need for strength and balance. Riders also have to be able to sidestep on both sides of the bike and be able to walk without an assistive device.

There is no maximum age limit to the camp. In the years past, they have had riders all the way up to 47 years old. This goes to show that it is never too late to learn to ride a bike.

Volunteers are still needed for the camp. Ideally, a volunteer is available for all days of the camp and able to move accordingly, up to running alongside the riders. The preference is that volunteers are at least 15 years of age. Click this link if you are interested in volunteering at the iCan Bike Camp.

And there are still openings for riders. Sign a rider up at this link. Visit the iCan Bike website for more information on riding or volunteering.