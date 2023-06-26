BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) You may have heard that it is good for you to turn everything off, clear your mind, and be still. One local business is offering a unique way of doing just that…by floating in the water.

iFloat Anytime in Bismarck offers a float sensory restoration tank for individuals who suffer from chronic pain and stress, those who want to improve their meditation, or need recovery from sports and activities. Participants lay in the float pool for 60-90 minutes before getting out.

The owner of the business, Phoebe Edwards says that this is ideal for those who don’t take time for themselves. She recommends trying the process at least three times to find out if this is an option for you.

The business offers one-time floats, plans, and memberships, which can include use by an additional person.

Visit iFloat Anytime online for more information.