BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The American Heart Association is launching a movement to double the survival rate of sudden cardiac arrest. Survival is generally dependent on CPR performed by bystanders. About 90% of cardiac arrests that occur outside a hospital lead to death. That percentage can be diminished greatly by equipping people with life-saving skills such as awareness and knowledge of AEDs and CPR.
The American Heart Association is also educating the youth on heart health. The Kids Heart Challenge is a program that is run in schools throughout the entire country. This program teaches the kids how to live a healthier life by way of diet and exercise.
Visit American Heart Association North Dakota for more information on healthy living, heart-healthy recipes, or learning CPR.