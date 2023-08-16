BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are a lot of emotions when it is time to go back to school. Some kids are excited, some are nervous. Those reactions are normal, but sometimes it can result in being something more. As a parent, there are things you can do to ensure your child has optimal success in the classroom.

“Feel the feelings, talk about them, and prepare the best you can without increasing anxiety about it”, said Heather Arnt, MS CCC-SLP and co-owner of Red Door Pediatric. After about a two-week mark, take a look at what you’re seeing at home and anything your teacher might be saying.”

“A lot of kids that don’t have a different diagnosis have sensor processing issues, which means they are processing sensory information differently. They are going into an environment that might be brand new, where everything smells different, they might have to wear a uniform, or they have back-to-school clothes and a backpack that’s not comfortable, or they’re eating hot lunch and it may be something that they’re not a fan of…if those things start to affect attention, organization, and behavior, then it’s probably time to seek out additional opinions about if it’s a bump in the road or if there’s something more going on.”

If the conclusion is that your child needs some professional help to get through, there are plenty of safe options and experts who know how to help them.

“The goal is that daily life shouldn’t be that hard”, added Arnt.

If you have questions on how to help your child or want more information on Red Door Pediatric, check out their website.