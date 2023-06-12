NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) The week of June 11-17 has been designated as Quit Week. It isn’t about quitting just anything, but quitting tobacco or nicotine use.

Quitting tobacco is one of the most important actions one can take to better their health. Quit Week is a collaboration between, NDQuits, Tobacco Free North Dakota, and Western Plains Public Health. The organizations have compiled resources to help tobacco and nicotine users quit.

Brady Weaver from Western Plains Public Health said that though smoking has decreased in the state North Dakota, still has around 1,000 tobacco deaths per year. A newer problem, however is vaping. As smoking has decreased vaping has increased. The most prominent increase in vaping has been in the younger demographics.

Get information on quitting tobacco and nicotine here.