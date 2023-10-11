BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are many benefits to listening and playing music. Arioso Music Academy in Bismarck offers those benefits to everybody over the age of two. The music academy offers lessons in piano, strings, ukelele, brass, woodwind, percussion, guitar, and voice. No matter your passion for playing music, they have you covered.

For children ages two to six, Arioso offers the Acorns Academy. This class is geared toward getting children a head start on their musical journey with a focus on cognitive and emotional development while gaining experience with a variety of instruments.

They are also hosting several upcoming events. First is the Parents Night Out Halloween Pizza Party. This event gives parents an evening out while kids get to have fun at Arioso. It will be held on October 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is for kids ages six to 12. It will include pizza, treats, games, and a movie. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes. Pre-registration is required for this event.

On Halloween, they are opening their doors to the general public for Indoor Trick-or-Treating. It won’t be just a “stop-and-get-candy” event though. They will have live music, games, a bounce house, a coffee truck, a bake sale, and more.

Looking into the spring, Arioso is putting on the production, Aladdin Jr at the Belle Mehus in Bismarck. This production will feature kids ages six to 17. Tickets are on sale now for Aladdin Jr.

Learn more about Arioso Music Academy and all of its offerings and events here.