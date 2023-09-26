BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Though you never want to put your child’s car seat to the test in an accident, that can become a reality. In such cases, you want to make sure that it is installed properly in your car.

“A car seat that is used correctly is going to be way more effective in a crash,” said Dawn Mayer, the ND Department of Health and Human Services Child Passenger Safety Program Director. “You want that harness nice and snug and when the seat’s in there, you want to make sure that it doesn’t move more than an inch when it’s installed with the seatbelt or the latch system.”

There are about 300 certified child passenger safety technicians in the state of North Dakota. These technicians don’t install the car seats for you, their job is to teach the public how to do that as well as to use the harnesses correctly. To find a technician, visit this page for a map of all the upcoming car seat events and to find a technician near you.

Get more information from the North Dakota Child Passenger Safety program here.