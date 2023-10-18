MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Magic City Discovery Center in Minot captivates children and families alike through discovery, creativity, and most importantly, play. Recognizing that the vibrant atmosphere might be overwhelming for some, they host a monthly Sensory Friendly Night.

Sensory Friendly Night is open to individuals with special needs, along with their family members and guardians. During the special event nights, guests are provided with adjusted sound levels to create a calmer environment and sensory bags will also be available at the front desk. Families are welcome to explore the museum at their own pace, with no timed admission reservation required. For those not able to attend this special event, they also try to provide accommodations on a normal basis as well.

“(We have) Sensory Bags, we have noise canceling headphones in those, a wheat sock that is kind of weighted, and a fidget spinner, and those are available all the time at our front desk,” said Maren Vangsness, Marketing Communications at Magic City Discovery Center.

Sensory Friendly Nights at the Magic City Discovery Center will be happening on the third Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Visit Magic City Discovery Center online for hours, tickets, and more.