BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Eating more fruits and vegetables is always good, and there is still a lot of fresh produce in season. Picking the fruit you buy is just as important.

Grandma Penny Olson from The Fruit Truck, said that when picking out peaches, you first need to smell it, if it smells like a peach that’s a good start. Then you should push on it gently and if it gives in, it is ready to eat.

“When you get them from the truck, they are going to be cold. They have a vascular system that shuts down, so you need to leave them out for a half day to a day, sometimes two until they are ready,” said Olson.

The Fruit Truck travels all over the midwest and is very popular in the 701, delivering fresh fruit that is in season. The trucks go right to orchards to get their supplies. And they get organic fruit, that is grown without chemicals.

“It is farm to table. We go to orchards that prefer not to use chemicals,” adds Olson. “They are never warehoused.”

The truck will be back at Runnings in Bismarck on Saturday, September 23 with peaches, apples, and pears.

Learn more about The Fruit Truck including their schedule here.