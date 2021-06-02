Well-Being: Tractor Trek and Carz-n-Cures Benefit Bismarck Cancer Center

Nationwide, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occurs during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days,” a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“Now that the CDC has lifted many pandemic restrictions, young adults are eager to reconnect with friends, which means young inexperienced drivers will spend more time on the roads,” said Gene LaDoucer, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This increases the chance they'll be involved in a crash. For every mile driven, new teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”